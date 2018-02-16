Houston County Sheriff's Office expanding K-9 division

During a press conference Friday, the Houston County District Attorney’s office presented a check for $10,500 for a new all-purpose dog for the K-9 division. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division is expanding.

During a press conference Friday, the Houston County District Attorney’s office presented a check for $10,500. That money will go towards the purchase of a new all-purpose dog for the K-9 division.

“I’m grateful to assist in this small way,” said Pat Jones, Houston County District Attorney.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the K-9s are a vital asset to the department.

The sheriff’s office has six dogs, but they are getting ready to retire one dog.

Valenza says in addition to the dog purchased with money from the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office also plans to purchase a dog out of its budget. They are also working to secure an additional dog. That will bring them to a total of eight dogs in the K-9 division – four bloodhounds used for tracking and missing person cases and four all-purpose dogs used for drug detection and apprehension.

The increase in dogs means there will be a dog ready to assist on each work shift.

“That helps us tremendously for a quicker response to the nature of the calls that we may get,” said Valenza.

Sheriff Valenza says the Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase the dogs in the next three weeks so the dogs can begin training.

