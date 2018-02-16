Couple returns to honeymoon hotel to celebrate 69 years

An east Alabama couple is returning to their honeymoon hotel for the first time since they were married to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary. (Source: The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa)

By MALLORY MOENCH

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An east Alabama couple is returning to their honeymoon hotel for the first time since they were married to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary.

Lamar Dill, at 92, and his 95-year-old wife, Mary Nelle, say they have always wanted to go back to the Battle House Hotel in Mobile. Their son and daughter surprised them with a trip from their Anniston home back to the hotel this weekend. The family will travel in the personal limousine Lamar bought last year.

The couple met in 1948 and says they instantly fell in love. Lamar gave Mary Nelle an engagement ring in the same movie theater where they had their first date three months earlier. The pair was married in 1949 and has lived in the same house in Anniston since 1951.

