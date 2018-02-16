Man sentenced to 40 years for rape of child

According to a post on the Lee County District Attorney's Office's Facebook page, David Sanders had his previous conviction overturned after having served more than five years of the sentence. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man who pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy of a child under 12 will serve a 40 year sentence in prison.

According to a post on the Lee County District Attorney's Office's Facebook page, David Sanders had his previous conviction overturned after having served more than five years of the sentence. Previously, he'd received the minimum sentence of 20 years.

"We don't often get the opportunity to fix a bad plea agreement," the post says. "But we did today."

The post says Sanders will serve every day of the sentence, with no chance for parole.

