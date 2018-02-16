Camp Hill police chief says he was fired

Johnny Potts says he has been terminated as the Camp Hill police chief.

Potts says he was told he was fired for continued insubordination, but he says he does not know what he did. Potts says he has 10 days to file paperwork requesting a hearing, which he plans to do.

We have reached out to Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith for comment.

Potts was previously demoted from chief to sergeant in July of 2017, but he was reinstated as chief in August. At the time, the mayor said Potts would be on probation for six months.

