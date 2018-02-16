Absent Alabama legislators sometimes still cast votes

The news conference was in response to a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday that left 17 dead and multiple others injured.More >>
The news conference was in response to a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday that left 17 dead and multiple others injured.More >>
State Rep. Will Ainsworth, R-Guntersville, will introduce a bill into legislation allowing some public-school teachers and administrators to be armed at school.More >>
State Rep. Will Ainsworth, R-Guntersville, will introduce a bill into legislation allowing some public-school teachers and administrators to be armed at school.More >>
State employees could see their first pay raise in a decade under a proposed budget approved by a Senate committee.More >>
State employees could see their first pay raise in a decade under a proposed budget approved by a Senate committee.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and education employees.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and education employees.More >>
The Latest on qualifying for 2018 elections (all times local):More >>
The Latest on qualifying for 2018 elections (all times local):More >>
The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.More >>
The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.More >>
Statehouse rules allow for lawmakers to vote from other legislators' machines, even if no one is there. That is unless Rule 32 is invoked.More >>
Statehouse rules allow for lawmakers to vote from other legislators' machines, even if no one is there. That is unless Rule 32 is invoked.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a revision of the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to specify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a revision of the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to specify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
A Senate committee approved a $1.75 billion budget Wednesday, which funds most agencies.More >>
A Senate committee approved a $1.75 billion budget Wednesday, which funds most agencies.More >>