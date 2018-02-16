MPS sets meetings to discuss school closures, rezoning

Georgia Washington Middle School is among four MPS schools that will soon close. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A series of public meetings have been scheduled by Montgomery Public Schools officials to discuss the necessary rezoning prompted by the Alabama State Department of Education's decision to close four MPS schools.

The meetings are scheduled for March 20 at Dozier Elementary, March 21 at Chisholm Elementary, March 22 at Floyd Elementary, and March 26 at Georgia Washington Middle schools.

All meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m.

MPS officials say they will offer the same information at all four meetings so parents can attend the one that is most convenient.

Specifics on the meeting format and links to online resources that parents may view in advance of the meetings will be provided as soon as they are finalized.

