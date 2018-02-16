MPS sets meetings to discuss school closures, rezoning

The meetings are scheduled for March 20 at Dozier Elementary, March 21 at Chisholm Elementary, March 22 at Floyd Elementary, and March 26 at Georgia Washington Middle schools.More >>
Hundreds of families continue to wait for plans to be released, so they will know where their children will attend school next year.More >>
Montgomery School Board officials held their first meeting since the state unveiled an aggressive intervention plan.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and education employees.More >>
It's the first for Montgomery and it has the potential to affect hundreds of school children. Monday, the Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved the city's first charter school start-up in a 5 to 1 vote.More >>
What was bad news for Montgomery Public Schools is good news for the growing Pike Road School System.More >>
Each student in a classroom is like a puzzle piece... one educator in Lee County works to put the pieces of her classroom together to build a strong community of kids.More >>
Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson announced Friday that a historic school owned by Montgomery Public Schools will be sold to the Town of Pike Road for $9.75 million.More >>
Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson gave an update on the intervention of Montgomery Public Schools and specifically the school district's finances.More >>
There’s a new program in the Montgomery public school system that’s giving students an edge.More >>
