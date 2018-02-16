Man found with gun on Montgomery elementary school campus

A man was found with a gun on the campus of a Montgomery elementary school Friday, according to Montgomery Public Schools.

A spokesperson for MPS confirmed Vaughn Road Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after school staff thought they saw a man with a weapon.

Police responded, took a man into custody and a gun was found. The man never pulled the gun out and never threatened anyone, according to school officials.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed it responded to the school. We have asked police if any charges have been filed.

Police officers also responded to a report of a suspicious person outside Garrett Elementary School Friday. The school was placed on lockdown, police arrived and the person left without incident.

