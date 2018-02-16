Fake civil citations making rounds in Montgomery

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that's going around about failure to appear civil citations.

The bogus citation is a fake order through the court system signed by Probate Judge Steven Reed. The scam is written as if it's coming through the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says if you get a civil citation signed by Judge Reed, call the Circuit Clerk’s Office at 334-832-1260 to verify it is legitimate.

“Do not make any payments. Do not get any prepaid cards such as green dot cards. This is a scam. Once you give them the credit card information, that money is gone,” says Sheriff Cunningham.

