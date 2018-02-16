Montgomery County to offer amnesty program from certain traffic tickets

The ticket had to have been issued by a State Trooper or a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy. McCord said there are currently 6,586 violations that are more than 60 days overdue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office will hold a two-day amnesty program for people with certain traffic violations.

Circuit Clerk Tiffany McCord said this is the fourth year her office will host this program, and that it will be even more successful than it has been in past years. The program allows people with certain traffic citations that are at least 60 days old to come in and pay half of the fine, get any warrant for their arrest associated with the late ticket cleared and get an additional six weeks to pay the remaining half of the fine.

“If it was a speeding ticket, or a failing to yield at right of way or a not stopping at a stop sign ticket, and you haven’t paid that ticket and it’s more than 60 days old, we are willing to offer you amnesty,” McCord said.

The ticket had to have been issued by a State Trooper or a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy. McCord said there are currently 6,586 violations that are more than 60 days overdue. However, all of those with the exception of 10 citations, are more than 90 days overdue. McCord said some of those citations go as far back as 2005.

McCord said the program is a win-win for those who need to pay of their tickets and state.

“We want to close the gap and work with them so that we get what we’re owed and they pay what they owe,” McCord said.

The program will be held March 1 and 2. Anyone interested can go to 251 S. Lawrence St. from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. McCord also encourages who is unsure if they have an unpaid ticket to call and find out by calling 334-832-1260, instead of potentially getting arrested for not paying their traffic ticket.

“We don’t want to arrest people for traffic tickets,” said McCord. “We will, but we don’t want to.”

