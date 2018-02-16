What you can do to protect yourself as pollen counts start to ramp up

According to the pollen forecast people with seasonal allergies may start to really feel its effects next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Pollen counts are starting to ramp up across the area. Sadly, this is only going to get worse through the weekend and into early next week.

21-year-old Saquia Evans has dealt with allergies most of her life.

"Like I was the kid with the nasal spray. So from the age of 6 or 7 I have been dealing with allergies and sinus problems," said Saquia Evans.

When the pollen season ramps up, Evans already has a routine she follows.

"Roll up all the windows when I am driving around, and I stay in the house as much as possible," said Evans.

"Juniper, Ash, and Elm are the three big hitters right at this point in time, but subject to change," said Stephen Chandler, M.D.

Otolaryngologist Stephen Chandler says there are millions of people who have allergies. An allergic reaction typically triggers symptoms in the nose, lungs, throat, sinuses, ears, lining of the stomach or on the skin.

"The main symptoms are nasal congestion or nasal drainage either out the front or out the back also call post nasal drainage. That is one of the bigger factor that we try to manage. That can predispose people to sinus infections," said Chandler.

To bring some relief there are a number of treatments ranging from oral antihistamine medicines to nasal saline rinses. Chandler encourages allergy sufferers to protect themselves early on.

"You are way better off starting treatment before you become symptomatic. Much harder to catch up. If you can be more proactive that is definitely in your best interest," said Chandler.

Experts also suggest limiting your time outdoors. When you do head outdoors, wear glasses or sunglasses to keep pollen out of your eyes. If you are doing yard work consider wearing a filter mask. Once back indoors, always take a shower and change your clothing, otherwise, you'll bring pollen into your house.

