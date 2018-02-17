Watch 'Trail of Hope - The Journey to Equality' on WSFA 12 News

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Douglas police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a customer called authorities to report that she had been ripped off.More >>
Douglas police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a customer called authorities to report that she had been ripped off.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
Japanese sensation Yuzuru Hanyu is aiming to become the first men's figure skater to defend his Olympic title since Dick Button in 1952 in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>