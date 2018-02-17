Saturday marks 10th anniversary of EF-3 tornado in Prattville

Ten years ago, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Prattville damging homes and causing over 50 injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)

Ten years ago Saturday, an EF-3 strength tornado ripped through Prattville at 155 miles per hour, but luckily incurred no deaths. The tornado injured at least 50 people in the process.

The tornado touched down near the Waste Management facility and took a path from the south to the east side of town, traveling 14.5 miles.

Do you remember this day? Miraculous that no one was killed... #alwx pic.twitter.com/sq8MLKAAmC — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) February 17, 2018

Power poles and power lines were snapped and dispersed all over the city, while hundreds of homes were either damaged or destroyed completely.

Neighborhoods like Silver Hills, Overlook, Prattville East, and Prattville Ridge were hit by the tornado, and Prattville Christian Academy received damage along with a fire station.

Things were left in such a state that a curfew, effective at dusk, was put into place.

Surrounding counties like Chilton, Coosa, Covington, Dallas and Lowndes County all received some sort of damage as well.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.