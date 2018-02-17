Vernon: A few showers likely tonight

What happens when you have a cold front that wavers over the state for a couple days? Lots of clouds, a lingering rain chance and a potentially wide temperature range. Today will be another above average day with our temperatures. Normally we're in the mid 60s this time of year. Highs this afternoon will peak somewhere between the upper 70s to low 80s.

That's exactly what we're dealing with this weekend. Highs today will range from the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Clouds will grow back in overhead this afternoon and evening as the cold front dives southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies light to moderate rainfall at best this evening and tonight.

Lows overnight will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

We'll have a cooler start to our day Sunday in the 50s and depending on your location you may either deal with a very warm setting or a cooler, more seasonable feel. It's likely our most northern counties in central Alabama could see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon. While in south Alabama some may be flirting the 80 degree mark.

A strong upper level high pressure system will remain in control of the Deep South after the weekend. So expect our warm trend in temperatures to continue next week. The upper level ridge will strengthen over the west Atlantic pumping in warm, moist Gulf air into the state. So along with the above average temperatures expect a few showers as well.

Each day next week will likely feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers possible each day. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s each day which is 14+ degrees above normal.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.