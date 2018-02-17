Capital City hosts annual clay conference market

Hundreds of clay, pottery and ceramic enthusiasts gathered in the capital city today for the annual Alabama Clay Conference Artist Market.

More than 300 people from around the region and sates as far as Oklahoma and California came together to admire and purchase clay art pieces. Four artists had their work showcased, including on artists from Leeds, Alabama.

Other regional artists had the opportunity to sell their work as well. Event hosts said the event is an opportunity to show the positive impact of clay.

"My whole life changed the minute I touched clay in college and it has never bee the same since. I have been doing it all my life since. I just love it. It's super healing material. It has a transformative nature and I think transforms personalities as well as changing shapes and forms that amuse and delight other people," said Clay Conference Co-host Tara Sartorious.

The event will be held again next year, but in the Alabama city of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.