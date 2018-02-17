Capital City hosts annual clay conference market

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
In the wake of the recent school shooting, some are expressing their opinions in interesting ways.More >>
The mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses nationwide aimed at pushing lawmakers to pass tougher gun laws.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
Ten years ago Saturday, an EF-3 strength tornado ripped through Prattville at 155 miles per hour, but luckily incurred no deaths.More >>
