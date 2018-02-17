South Carolina holds on to upset No. 10 Auburn, 84-75

#12 Mississippi State finished up its final practice in Starkville on Wednesday before heading to Hattiesburg for opening weekend. Andy Cannizaro is entering his second season as head coach of the Bulldogs, he agreed to wear a microphone for WLBT / FOX 40 during Wednesday's practice. To understand why Cannizaro is such a likable coach, click on the video above. When asked about facing Southern Miss this weekend, Cannizaro praised Scott Berry's team. ...More >>
The Palmetto Bowl is getting the primetime spotlight as one of the South's oldest rivalries will be televised at 7:30 p.m.More >>
South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over Wofford but it was a result elsewhere that earned it a place in the SEC standings it rarely sees.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.More >>
Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.More >>
