MFR puts out raging apartment fire Saturday

A serious fire in Montgomery Saturday morning forced backup units to be called in to get it under control, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

According to MFR, the fire happened on Kelly Circle.

MFR says when crews initially arrived on scene, they encountered a heavy fire. The department said an entry was attempted but due to the progression of the fire, units were pulled back out.

MFR said a second alarm was called, and the fire was brought under control.

There were no injuries, according to MFR, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

