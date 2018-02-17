Red Tail Scholarship Foundation interviews possible recipients

The Red Tail Scholarship Foundation is an organization dedicated to offering funding, mentorship, and resources to African-American high school and college students who have an interest in aviation career fields.

RTSF awarded its first aviation scholarship in January 2017, and now founders are trying to expand their program.

Students interested in a career in aviation were interviewed Saturday for one of the five open slots in the RTSF program. Founders said that finding students to participate is easy, finding funding is a different story.

“One of the big missions right now for us at the foundation is to go out and start raising capital so that we can hand out more scholarships to kids. We would like to do is not have to turn anybody away," said foundation Co-Founder Richard Peace. "Anything that anyone in the community can do to help us get more students flying would be great. It doesn’t take as much money as you think to get you into the program, so we have worked out some pretty good rates with some of the local FBOs here and with the right amount of time and flight training experience we can get a single through the individual through for four or $5,000.”

