Several AL sites added to 2018 World Monuments Watch List

Twenty sites in Alabama have been added to the 2018 World Monuments Watch and nine of them are in Montgomery.

All of the sites are either places of worship, lodging or civic engagement and they each played a big role in the African-American community.

"We're just really here to pay tribute to those amazing, historic, civil rights sites that are right here in Montgomery, Alabama," said Congresswoman Terri Sewell. "Montgomery has the most sites that are actually a part of the Alabama Civil Rights Consortium."

It’s all part of an effort to save the buildings from destruction.

“20 sites, civil rights historic sites, right here in Alabama have formed a consortium and that consortium is being recognized as being on the World Monuments Fund Watch List for 2018 and what that means is it’s an opportunity for them to compete for money in order to upgrade their sites and to upgrade their buildings,” said Sewell.

One of the sites on the list is the Jackson Family Home in Selma. Jawana Jackson grew up in that home and said that Dr. Martin Luther King spent some time there.

"When he decided to do the Selma to Montgomery march, he asked my father if he could stay at the house and use the house in planning the Selma to Montgomery march," Jackson said.

Jackson said she grew up calling him Uncle Martin.

"He and I had tea and mud cakes together. He always found time to make time for me so I am truly blessed that I was around him during a very very critical time in this country," said Jackson.

Sipping tea in a home that now faces decay and destruction because of its age.

"I am just so honored that the Jackson House and my family played a small role in the accomplishments that we have made these last 50 years and look forward to the next generation learning about that history so that they can empower this nation,” Jackson said.

Being on the list doesn’t automatically come with funding, but it does put the sites on the map and makes them more visible to potential donors.

The 20 sites on the 2018 World Monuments Watch are:

From Montgomery: Ben Moore Hotel, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, Dexter Avenue King Parsonage, First Baptist Church, Dr. Richard Harris House, Jackson Community House and Museum, Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, Old Ship AME Zion Church, United Lutheran Church Parsonage.

From Birmingham: Old Sardis Baptist Church, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Historic Bethel Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, The Ballard House.

From Selma and the Black Belt: Brown Chapel AME Church, First Baptist Church, Jackson Family Home, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Jackson Family/SNCC Compound, Safe House Black History Museum.

