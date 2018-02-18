Authorities search for man that made alleged threats against ex-girlfriend

The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
In a statement, Mesa police admit to using force on Virginia but say it happened because she tried to go back inside and the officer was grabbing her to protect her.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Russian news agency Tass is reporting that a gunman opened fire on people leaving a church service in Russia's Dagestan region, killing four and wounding four others.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
President Donald Trump is criticizing the FBI over its handling of a tip on the suspect in the Florida school shooting, says bureau spending too much time on Russia probe.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden is tiptoeing toward a potential run in 2020, even broaching the possibility during a recent gathering of longtime foreign policy aides.More >>
