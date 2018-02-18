Authorities search for man who made alleged threats against ex-girlfriend

CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the help of the community in locating someone they consider to be a threat.

Darius Gunn, 20, is wanted for making several threats to his ex-girlfriend and her mother, according to authorities. Criminal charges of domestic violence assault, second-degree domestic violence burglary, third-degree assault, and terrorist threats have been filed.

According to authorities, Gunn has been sending messages to the victim threatening to shoot up a relative's house.

Last Saturday morning, Gunn allegedly made a forced entry into the home of the victim and assaulted both her and her mother. Authorities say Gunn is know to be seen in the 1300 block of Summerfield Place in Montgomery.

CrimeStoppers urges that anyone with information call either 215-STOP or the police.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.