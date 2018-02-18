Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 in Auburn

Auburn police is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, a woman was struck and killed on Interstate 85 near exit 57. Police said the driver of the vehicle was a 19-year-old from Tuskegee.

Police said the woman's body was found lying in the southbound acceleration lane upon arrival on the scene. She was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m.

Police said the investigation so far indicates the woman may have been walking in the roadway when she was struck by the vehicle.

