Man found shot to death in parking lot of Lee County bar

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide of U.S. Highway 29 in Cusseta that happened Sunday morning, according to Cpt. Van Jackson.

According to Jackson, the sheriff's office responded to a business off U.S. Highway 29 in reference to a person shot. Deputies and Medics found Tamichael Najee Jones, 28, in the parking lot of Rhythm and Blues Sports Bar, Jackson said.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

According to Jackson, there was a private party being held at the club before the shooting. Jackson said all potential witnesses fled the scene after the shooting.

