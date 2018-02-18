2 dead, 3 injured after family's vehicle overturns in Tallapoosa County

Two Dadeville residents died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. Highway 280, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

According to Harris, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and County Road 89 South in Tallapoosa County. Harris said 5-year-old Armani Burton and 36-year-old Arlo Burton died after being transported to the East Alabama Medical Center.

Harris said Arlo Burton was driving a vehicle carrying five people total, and swerved to miss another vehicle that entered the roadway. Burton ended up striking the vehicle, losing control and overturning.

According to Harris, four people in the vehicle were ejected, including Arlo Burton the driver. Harris said the fifth person was wearing a seat belt whereas the the other four, including the two victims, were believed to not have been.

Arlo Burton was air lifted to the hospital but suffered from cardiac arrest while in flight. Armani Burton was being transported by ambulance when she went into cardiac arrest, Harris said. Harris said the deaths were due to blunt force impacts.

According to Harris, the other three occupants of the vehicle were transported to EAMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Information about the driver of the other vehicle was not given.

