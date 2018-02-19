Through with Chew Week urges smokeless tobacco users to quit

The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
A 36-year-old man was arrested on his birthday after deputies said he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.More >>
A 36-year-old man was arrested on his birthday after deputies said he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.More >>
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.More >>
In a series of furious tweets from Mar-a-Lago, Trump vented about Russia, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack on a Florida high school.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
There are actually two things missing: two young girls.More >>
There are actually two things missing: two young girls.More >>
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.More >>
The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.More >>