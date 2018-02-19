Pike Road neighborhood displaying pink bows of remembrance

In a quiet neighborhood, in the town of Pike Road, you can hear the echo of a basketball being dribbled on the pavement from a mile away. The sound of laughter fills the air as the neighborhood kids play tag, but something’s missing. There are actually two things missing: two young girls.

Both girls died tragically within weeks of each another. Third-grader Zainab Momin died from complications from flu and a 9-year-old passed away in a car accident. While the 9-year-old has not been named, her mother, Jemellia Webb, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

“It’s very painful. I know my hurt and pain is only a fraction of what they are feeling and going through and what they will go through,” Jan Johnson said.

Johnson is a family friend and neighbor of both girls.

“Both families are close friends of mine,” Johnson said. “As a friend and as a mother, you find it very hard to know the words, the actions, what do you do? What do you say? There’s so much more you wish you could do and say, but you’re just at a loss,”

Kara Kennedy also lives in the neighborhood. She and Johnson teamed up to do something special for both families.

“All of us wanted to say something and wanted to help and so many of us struggle to find the words in times like this, but it was an outward expression of ‘Hey, we’re with you, we care for you and we're praying for you,’ and just to show that to these families,” Kennedy said.

So, Johnson and Kennedy decided to decorate the mailboxes in their neighborhood with pink bows in honor of the young girls.

“I think we bought all the ribbon in Montgomery County,” Kennedy said.

Johnson said even though it won’t bring the girls back, it’s a symbol of hope and community.

“It’s us showing that we are here with you. There are often times a tragedy strikes and you know people are there for the first couple of weeks but then people leave and go on with their lives, but we’re here to show them that we’re here,” Johnson said.

Members of the community also set up a GoFundMe account for the Webb family. If you would like to make a donation to fund Webb’s treatment, you can donate to the family’s go fund me page here.

