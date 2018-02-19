What you need to know about cryptocurrency

Bitcoins, blockchains, cryptocurrency a new wave of terminology that's exploded on the internet and it could impact the way we do business for years to come.

Clay McInnis lives in Montgomery and owns an association management company and has cautiously waded into this pool of cryptocurrency.

"I got interested about two years ago, but didn't start buying until last year,” McInnis said. "I just wanted to dip my toe in the water and so far, that's all I've done. I certainly want to study it as much as I can and do this for my son's generation. I really do believe this is the biggest innovation since the internet,”

To fully understand this cryptocurrency, you need to know some of the key terms.

The Bitcoin was released in 2010. It is a decentralized digital currency that can be traded online. It was the first cryptocurrency to be released but now there are now thousands of different cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin does, however, remain the most well-known.

"Its value today may be something different tomorrow, or it may be nothing a year from now,” Joseph Borg the Director of the Alabama Securities Commission said.

Recently it's value has exploded. Bitcoin was worth six cents when it started in July 2010, by December of 2013 one bitcoin was worth $945, by June $2,687 and in December it exploded with one Bitcoin worth $17,549.

After December, there was a huge collapse and now a coin is worth $9,352.

So, how is this different from the stock market, and is it safe? Borg’s job is to protect Alabama investors from fraud and deception.

"Here's the big difference,” Borg said. “Money is backed by the government that's behind it, dollars are backed by the US. Stock in Apple or GE is backed by a company with assets. They have plants, employees, products to sell even if the stock goes down. Bitcoin just is what it is. If you're willing to pay for it I can sell it to you,"

So, Bitcoin is a form of cryptocurrency. Another thing you need to know about is the Block Chain which is where all cryptocurrency transactions take place.

Justin Tabb, the creator of Substratum, is very familiar with how this all works.

"So, if you think of cryptocurrency as your money, the blockchain is like your checkbook or online banking account where you track online transactions,” Tabb said. “But the Block Chain tracks all transactions everywhere,”

Tabb’s company is more than just a coin being traded, it focuses on the buying and selling of web hosting and using blockchain technology to provide the internet to everyone, even if certain sites are blocked by their country.

"Basically, what we're trying to do is an idealistic goal. We believe the internet should be free and open to everyone,” Tabb said.

There are all kinds of cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain is the lightning-quick ledger that monitors and processes all the transactions. So, is it a flash in the pan or the future?

"Paper money, maybe not in my lifetime or yours, but it will be a thing of the past and it will centralize on cryptocurrencies, that's where we will be in the future,” Tabb said.

"Blockchain, of what all these coins are built on, is the most important part of this conversation,” McInnis said. “It has the ability to change the way we do business in our economy regardless of what happens to these coins,”

One thing everyone seems to agree on: Proceed with caution and do your homework.

"My advice is simple,” Borg said. “If you've got money you want to burn, it's the same kind of money you would put on red or black at a casino. If you win, you win. If you lose you can say oh well and sleep well at night, then go ahead and invest."

It's complex, and for many brand-new, but now you have some of the information necessary to decide if cryptocurrency fits into your wallet.

