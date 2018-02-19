Eric: Record week ahead

Ready or not, record warmth is here. While it may not necessarily be here to stay forever, it's here to stay all week. Daily highs will range from 80 to 83, putting several daily records in jeopardy.

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine will carry highs close to the 80-degree mark this afternoon.

While that won't be a record, it will be close. By Tuesday forecast highs are expected to be several degrees above the record. That will start a trend where we approach or set records all the way through at least Friday.

OTHER THAN THE WARMTH: There really isn't anything significant to talk about. Rain chances will run low all week, peaking at around 30 percent Wednesday. You'd be correct to wonder if severe weather will rear its ugly head given the warmth. Fortunately, we don't see any severe weather issues this week with an overall lack of forcing to ignite anything substantial.

