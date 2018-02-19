City of Auburn making changes to valet parking service

The city of Auburn introduced valet parking in August and now they are making some changes to the service.

Previously, valet parking with made available every day of the week except for Monday, but now the number of days per week that the service will be available is being reduced.

“We’ll be offering it Thursday and Friday at lunchtime from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a dollar per hour and on Thursday and Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. that will be free of charge that’s complimentary parking and all day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. that will also be complementary” says Auburn Assistant City Manager, Kevin Cowper.

The reduction in service comes after the city noticed that there was a lack of usage on certain days.

“We’re trying to provide service that meets the needs of the customers coming downtown but also is not overly burdensome in terms of the cost," Cowper said. "So there were days during the week where we park we’re just parking a few cars so it really wasn’t worth the cost of the demand that we were having,"



The changes are currently in effect.

