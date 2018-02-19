1 dead after crash near Phenix City

A Sunday night crash has left one Seale woman dead. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

A Sunday night crash has left a Seale woman dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Cpl. Jess Thornton says, Lynn Marie Kehus was the passenger of a motorcycle that struck an embankment after leaving a roadway. Kehus was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thornton says the driver, Gary Smith, was not injured.

The crash happened approximately 15 miles west of Phenix City at the intersection of Hyram and Sandfort Road.

Alabama state troopers are continuing to investigate and no other information has been released.

