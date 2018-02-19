Family tragedy inspires Mercy House in Montgomery

A tragedy early in life inspired one man to help his community (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A tragedy early in life inspired one man to help the homeless and feed the children of his community.

In 1972, Ken Austin was a 13-year-old boy who had suddenly lost his mother. His mother was killed in Mobile while on her way to church.

While Austin never became homeless, his mother’s death left him devastated. He had no choice but to grow up in a hurry.

After his mother’s death, Austin developed a deep empathy for people. Fast-forward to 2018, Austin is running Mercy House which caters to the homeless. It also feeds children during school holidays.

Mercy House, which is located on Council Street, is fully funded by the goodness of the public, and it shows on the inside.

If you look into the pantry you’ll find shelves stocked full of groceries. There are also showers for the homeless.

