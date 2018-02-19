One man's family tragedy inspires Mercy House in Montgomery

A tragedy early in life inspired one man to help his community (Source: WSFA 12 News)

LaTasha Davison is beyond grateful to be getting a bag of groceries courtesy of the Mercy House.

"Well, me and my family have struggled a little bit and I am very thankful that I was able to get in touch with the Mercy House," said Davison.

"It's been on my heart for a long time," said Founder Ken Austin.

The idea behind it all was borne out of a family tragedy for founder Ken Austin more than 40 years ago.

"One day March 6,1972, my mother went to church and had a heart attack at church and passed away. The next day was chaotic, my whole world was turned upside down," he said.

Through his grief, Austin developed a deep empathy for people at an early age, the premise behind setting up Mercy House in a non-descript house on Council Street.

"I needed guidance, and people around me in the community would offer guidance for me and I knew the community needed such a thing here," he said.

Austin said the Mercy House is totally dependent on the goodness of the public and he averages around seven to eight homeless people a day.

"A place of refuge," Austin said.

And that goodness shows itself in stocked pantries, showers for the homeless and warm meals. Mercy House also serves as a meeting place for children on school holidays like Monday's President' Day.

"And we know those children will miss that free meal at lunch at school," said Austin.

Losing his mom decades ago was a searing moment for Austin. Today he's turned his loss into a greater good by showing mercy.

Austin said the Mercy House home was bought and renovated through donated funds. Mercy House is a daytime shelter for the homeless, not a spend-the-night program.

