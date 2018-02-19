Former Tuskegee student inspires next generation as teacher

Alexandra K. Trenfor is well known for saying, the best teachers are those who show you where to look but don't tell you what to see.

One educator in Tuskegee is giving her students the tools to see their potential while also sparking their creative side, and her name is Angela Baker.

For Baker, her love for inspiring others started at a very young age.

"I love interacting with children; I love teaching them new things and since I was a child myself I always played school with my dolls and my niece/nephews. It's always been a dream of mine," Baker said.

Baker can truly relate to her students on a more personal level than others, and she uses to her advantage to help make sure her kids always enjoy the learning process.

"I'm actually from Tuskegee! I went to Tuskegee middle school myself," Baker said. "I actually want my students to enjoy the learning experience... when they are having fun, I am having fun. I just enjoy what I do and I want them to enjoy it also,"

Since the beginning, Baker has always gone above and beyond to help her students reach their goals... although she doesn't do it for the praise, knowing her hard work is being noticed my her kids means a lot.

"Whenever the kids tell me in this way just shows that I appreciate the kids and they appreciate what I do also. So the fact that my students recognize that, it really means a lot,"thank you, I appreciate it," Baker said. "So to be recognized

Congratulations Ms. Baker, you are this week's Class Act!

