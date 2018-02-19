Montgomery community mourning loss of 9-year-old

A tough few days for Common Ground Montgomery. You may recall the story of someone throwing a rock through the church bus windows late last week.

Now Common Ground Montgomery leaders are mourning the death of 9-year-old Elijah Wright Law. Elijah died from brain cancer last week. Little Elijah often spent time at Common Ground Montgomery, which is an after school program.

Ken Austin said the family has already buried Elijah but is still short of $1,900 in leftover funeral expenses.

If you're interested in helping the Law family defray some of the burial costs, Pastor Austin encourages you to contact Common Ground Montgomery directly.

