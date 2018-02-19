Local church helps pay for bus windows shattered by thrown rock

Someone threw a small rock at a window of a passing church bus carrying more than 20 children home Wednesday night in Gibbs Village. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We have an update on that rock-throwing incident near Common Ground Montgomery.

You may recall someone threw a rock and shattered the church bus window last week, narrowly missing the head of two children riding on the bus. Common Ground Montgomery officials said Christ Church heard about it and donated some funds to have the window repaired.

Common Ground Montgomery leaders said they are certain this was a random act of violence. Officials say they'd rather not file a police report because they want to help the person change his ways if they can find him.

