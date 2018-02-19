Pearl, Auburn entering stretch run without another big man

Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.More >>
Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
