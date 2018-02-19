'Coffee with a Cop' offers community chance to meet local officers

'Coffee with a Cop' offers community chance to meet local office - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

The Montgomery Police Department is promoting an initiative within the community called 'Coffee with a Cop.'

MPD is inviting the community to join them at the Subway at 4746 Mobile Highway for coffee and a chat. According to MPD, this will present the chance to meet officers and ask them questions.

The event will be Wednesday at 8 a.m.

