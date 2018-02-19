Wife of viral video suspect breaks silence: ‘I didn’t know anything’

Moore was charged with six felony counts in Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation, which was sparked by a viral video, was arrested in Millbrook, Alabama.

Police believe Germaine Moore is shown in the video sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.

Germaine Moore was charged with six felony counts in Alabama, including first degree rape, facilitating travel to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and three counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and 11 similar felony counts in Michigan where the victims currently live.

Germaine Moore was a newlywed. He was married to Millbrook resident Tonya Moore for only five months at the time of his arrest. Germaine Moore moved into her home with her children.

“I didn’t know anything," Tonya Moore said. “I don’t know anything. I’ve said it countless times.”

Tonya Moore, blindsided by the reported child sex abuse, filed for divorce four days after Germaine Moore was arrested.

“I didn’t know any of those accusations,” Tonya Moore stated. “I didn’t want to be tied to that.”

Tonya Moore was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly helping Germaine Moore flee from police, something she denies. Tonya Moore says she’s cooperating with state and federal authorities.

Two weeks after Germaine Moore’s arrest, Tonya Moore is still attempting to backtrack any missed signs that could have indicated Germaine Moore’s alleged criminal past.

“We met online, like other people do," Moore explained. "I can’t remember who messaged who first. We talked online for a while before we met each other, then we met at a coffee shop and talked for hours. We called each other every day.”

Tonya Moore said after meeting Germaine Moore, their relationship intentionally evolved slowly.

“He didn’t even meet my kids until three months after I met him," Tonya Moore said. “I was careful, I thought."

Tonya Moore lost her job and is limited to where she can travel. Currently she’s attempting to isolate herself and her children, according to her attorney Micky McDermott.

“Whatever demons and monsters he’s into, they’ve come out and become known," McDermott said. “She had no idea what this man’s past was, none of that has ever been revealed to his wife.”

Germaine Moore is currently being held on $5 million cash bond.

