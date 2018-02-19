Report: Winn-Dixie preparing to file for bankruptcy

Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. (Source: Winn-Dixie.com)

Bloomberg reports Winn-Dixie's parent company, Bi-Lo, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month.

Bloomberg also reports almost 200 stores could close as a part of that move.

The business went bankrupt in 2005 and 2009.

So far the business hasn't commented on the report.

Last year, the Winn-Dixie at 5841 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery closed.

