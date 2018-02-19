Delays on I-85 southbound from Ann Street to I-65 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Delays on I-85 southbound from Ann Street to I-65

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

There are heavy delays on Interstate 85 southbound near the Interstate 65 interchange.

It appears there was a crash near the entrance to I-85 from E. South Street. The accident has been cleared, but traffic is backed up past the Ann Street exit.

