Alabamians beginning to catch 'Spring Fever'

Alabamians are feeling the “Spring Fever.”

Punxsutawney Phil may have guessed wrong. Even though he saw his shadow, foretelling six more weeks of winter, Montgomery saw temperatures in the 70s on Monday.

Liz Holden, nursery and greenhouse manager at Southern Homes and Gardens, said she’s seen an increase in business over the past week.

“Yes, we’ve been very busy these last few days,” said Holden.

She attributes it to “Spring Fever.”

“People are ready to get back outside. They like getting in their yards, and working in their yards, and they’ve been inside for a while because of the cold weather and people like to just get out and feel the fresh air,” Holden said.

However, she did warn that another freeze is possible so it’s best to not purchase certain plants.

“Right now, you can plant pretty much any kind of tree or shrub or perineal," said Holden. "Those can be planted year-round, but as far as your warm season, vegetables and annuals go, you want to wait until after the middle of March because I know it’s tempting to want to go out and do it now, but there’s always a chance we can have a late frost. As far as your warm season annuals and warm season vegetables, you want to wait."

Timothy Mitchell was shopping at Southern Homes and Gardens on Monday afternoon.

“I’m looking for some trees,” Mitchell said.

He said he’s got a case of the “Spring Fever.”

“I love to just go out in my garden and plant, weed, whatever I need to do. It’s so relaxing,” said Mitchell. “I guess I got it from my mom. She was a green thumb and I’ve got two of them, I think from her.”

According to the WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast, daytime high temperatures aren’t supposed to drop below 70 degrees for the next week.

