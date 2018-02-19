2 Montgomery men arrested while playing golf in Prattville

Two Montgomery residents were arrested while playing golf on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill Saturday afternoon.

According to Prattville police, the men are accused of using "forged negotiable instruments to obtain merchandise" at the pro shop and greens fees for rounds of golf. The men were on the fourth hole when they were arrested and taken to the Elmore County Jail.

Paul Cruz, 43, was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. David Cruz, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond was set at $3,500 each.

Authorities wouldn't release details about the types of forged instruments that were used.

Three additional charges of fourth-degree theft of property and four additional charges of fourth-degree theft of services that will be presented to an Elmore County grand jury.

Prattville police are working with other Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail sites and law enforcement on similar cases and to identify other people involved. No other details were released.

