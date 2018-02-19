Samson Lady Tigers cruise to Final Four berth

Samson made it back to the regional final again this year and made the most of their opportunity, defeating the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 49-19.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
The man authorities say killed a Holt High School basketball player who was defending his sister is now in custody.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Jadarious Martin of Wetumpka High School was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the instant offense he brought the Indians last season.More >>
As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the disease is contagious to humans.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
