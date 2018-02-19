Samson Lady Tigers cruise to Final Four berth

364 days ago, the Samson Lady Tigers’ basketball season came to an abrupt end when they lost in the regional final to rival Geneva County. Well, Samson made it back to the regional final again this year and made the most of their opportunity, defeating the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 49-19.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead on Abbeville in the Class 2A regional title game and never looked back in their rout of the Yellow Jackets to earn a berth in the Final Four in Birmingham next week.

After being shut down for the first few minutes, senior LaTascya Duff began to find her game as she paced the Tigers with 19 points.

It’s been a long year of waiting for the Tigers, who were looking forward to a chance at redemption.

“I think everyone of our girls will tell you that we didn’t play well down here last year and it was mainly on the defensive end,” said head coach Chad McKnight. “We scored enough points on offense to win, it was just our defense couldn’t hold up. That’s what we try to pride ourselves on at Samson, is our defense and getting after folks and trying to force them into things they’re not accustomed to doing. It’s all about defense and that was our motivation today and they’ll tell you goal one was defense and rebounding for the game today.”

Samson will play Phil Campbell on Monday with the winner advancing to the title game on March 2.

