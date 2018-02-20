Alabama State beats Alcorn State 82-62

PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff officially announced the addition of Terry Rooney to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Friday evening.More >>
The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff officially announced the addition of Terry Rooney to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Friday evening.More >>
The following is a press release from University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After serving on The University of Alabama swimming and diving coaching staff for 29 seasons and leading Crimson Tide divers to two individual NCAA championships, 69 All-America honors and 21 Southeastern Conference titles, Pat Greenwell announced this week that he is retiring from the University and coaching.More >>
The following is a press release from University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After serving on The University of Alabama swimming and diving coaching staff for 29 seasons and leading Crimson Tide divers to two individual NCAA championships, 69 All-America honors and 21 Southeastern Conference titles, Pat Greenwell announced this week that he is retiring from the University and coaching.More >>
Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause.More >>
Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.More >>
Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.More >>
Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.More >>
Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.More >>
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.More >>
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.More >>
Troy guard Kayla Robinson is enjoying her breakout season with the Trojans.More >>
Troy guard Kayla Robinson is enjoying her breakout season with the Trojans.More >>
In total, the Trojans welcome 20 recruits from the 2018 class.More >>
In total, the Trojans welcome 20 recruits from the 2018 class.More >>
Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.More >>
Alabama State made some noise on National Signing Day, adding 17 more players Wednesday to a group of Hornets entering the program in 2018.More >>
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.More >>
Alabama State football will look to build off a 5-6 2017 season with new coaching hires announced Tuesday.More >>
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.More >>
Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.More >>
Samson made it back to the regional final again this year and made the most of their opportunity, defeating the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 49-19.More >>
Samson made it back to the regional final again this year and made the most of their opportunity, defeating the Abbeville Yellow Jackets 49-19.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says center Anfernee McLemore has had successful surgery on his left ankle.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
Frank Booker scored 19 points, and South Carolina built a 26-point lead before holding on to defeat No. 10 Auburn 84-75 on Saturday, ending the Gamecocks' six-game losing streak.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
The man authorities say killed a Holt High School basketball player who was defending his sister is now in custody.More >>
The man authorities say killed a Holt High School basketball player who was defending his sister is now in custody.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Jadarious Martin of Wetumpka High School was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the instant offense he brought the Indians last season.More >>
Jadarious Martin of Wetumpka High School was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the instant offense he brought the Indians last season.More >>
As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the disease is contagious to humans.More >>
As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the disease is contagious to humans.More >>