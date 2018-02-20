Alabama State beats Alcorn State 82-62 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama State beats Alcorn State 82-62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Jacoby Ross had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists Monday night to help Alabama State beat Alcorn State 82-62.

The Hornets (7-19, 7-7 Southwest Athletic Conference) went on a 14-3 run to lead 66-51 on Ross' jumper with 6:26 left in the second half. The Braves (10-18, 6-9) got the deficit no closer than 13 from there.

Alabama State led by as many as 14 in the first half with runs of 11 and eight straight points. But Alcorn State had a 9-0 run to get the deficit to 27-22 and later got as close as 52-48 before the Hornets pulled away for good.

Reginald Gee added 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Fausto Pichardo scored 14, making 7 of 8 from the field. The Hornets shot 34 of 59 overall.

A.J. Mosby had 18 points, Yalen Reed scored 14 and Dante Sterling added 11 for the Braves.

  • Kentucky beats Alabama 81-71 behind Washington's 16 points

    PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.

  • Donta Hall powers Alabama to 80-65 win over LSU

    Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.

  • UA Baseball adds Terry Rooney to coaching staff

    The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff officially announced the addition of Terry Rooney to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Friday evening.

