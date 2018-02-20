Church to build park as apology for history during civil rights movement

A church in Pike Road is taking a different approach to Black History Month (Source: The Church at Chantilly)

The Church at Chantilly, not proud of its past, signed a Resolution of Repentance in 2016 that hangs in front hall of the church now. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A church in Pike Road is taking a different approach to Black History Month. This month, The Church at Chantilly is apologizing for its history and working to build a place for healing and redemption.

The Church at Chantilly was once known as First Presbyterian Church of Montgomery. Until the year 2000, it was located in downtown Montgomery.

The church admits it did not align itself with the 13th amendment to the constitution that made slavery illegal for a long time. In the 1950’s, it passed a resolution that “no member of the Negro race be received as a member of our Church or seated in the sanctuary for regular worship".

In 2000, the church moved to what was once the Chantilly Plantation, an old slave plantation, to, as the church admits, “ to find a community that looks more like us."

Now, the church is publicly apologizing.

A resolution of repentance hangs on the wall inside the church and it’s raising money to build Redemption Memorial Park, a place where everyone can come together, from every background and ethnicity.

The church has produced a video about its past and placed its plans for the park on its fundraising site.

The Church at Chantilly’s Redemption Memorial Park is in the fundraising stage, according to church officials. It needs about $50,000 before it can start construction.

Officials hope is to have that money raised and construction started in the spring of this year.

