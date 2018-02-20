Bailey earns her public access vest during week 16

It was another exciting and busy week for Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA TV puppy, Bailey!

This week Bailey visited her first restaurant, Southern Comfort Foods in Hope Hull, after earning her Public Access vest. The public access vest means Bailey demonstrates she is able to be in public, obeying all commands from her handler and she did great!

While at Southern Comfort Foods, Bailey met the Montgomery County Swat Team.

On Tuesday, Bailey made her second debut on Alabama Live and demonstrated all the commands she has learned in her training: Sit, lie down, stay, and walking on a leash. Since her last visit, Bailey had grown a great deal and so she revisited her friends in the WSFA newsroom to show everyone just how much she had grown.

Bailey also visited Stamp Ideas Group in downtown Montgomery where she met with the staff that produced a short documentary for Service Dogs Alabama.

Last week, Bailey visited the Ribbon Dairy in Kent to get some fresh milk! While there she met the owner/farmer Michaela Sanders.

"It was so good to meet Bailey! She is very smart," Sanders said. "She will make a great Service Dog for someone one day!"

To learn more about Service Dogs Alabama, click this link.

Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has done!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.