Editorial: When will enough be enough?

The headlines last week were horrifying. This country is dealing with another school mass shooting.

Last Wednesday, 17 people were murdered inside a Florida high school. We’ve seen the video of terrified teenagers huddled together, hiding in their classrooms as the sound of bullets ring out. It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming too common. In recent years our country has witnessed some of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

In 2012, 26 people, including 20 young children, were slaughtered inside a Connecticut Elementary School. In 2016, 50 people were gunned down at a nightclub in Orlando. In November, 27 worshippers were shot and killed at a church in Texas. Then, in October, 59 people were slaughtered at a concert in Las Vegas.

As a country and as a society we must fight the urge to become numb. We must always stop and mourn the innocent lives lost and refuse to accept this cycle of violence as the new norm.

There is no easy answer to this crisis. Let’s make sure this latest tragedy does not deteriorate into partisan bickering.

It’s up to all of us to come up with sensible solutions that will keep us safe without violating our individual rights in a free society. History is watching and so are our children.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.