GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old killed in house fire

A Montgomery house fire resulted in the death of a 2-year-old boy and now the community is coming together to help.

The fire happened Friday on Savage Drive in the Madison Park neighborhood off Highway 231 North. It's not clear what started the blaze, but fire investigators believe it originated in the little boy's bedroom, the same place where his body was found.

While officials have not identified the boy, friends say he was Landon Omari Bartee.

The tragedy has touched the hearts of many in the area. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account on behalf of Bartee's family. The campaign has been shared over 250 times and has raised $1,130 towards its $7,500 goal.

You can donate to Landon’s family using this GoFundMe page.

