Eric: February thaw continues

Montgomery's highs of 82 degrees yesterday fell one degree shy of the record set in 1891. Not to worry. We'll be breaking a few of those before the week is over. Continued warmth will keep daily highs into the lower 80s through at least Friday, and we may have a few more downpours to track by the afternoon.

TODAY: All is quiet this morning as we start our daily climb now that the sun is up. Most guidance suggests highs into the lower 80s this afternoon, enough to break the 80-degree record that was set last year. There's an added wrinkle to today's forecast with a chunk of mid-level energy pivoting northward from the Gulf around the edge of the high to our east. That energy could serve to kick off a few more showers and storms into the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Additional records are likely to be in jeopardy through the end of the week as lower 80s highs persist. A cold front Sunday will help ease this mini "heat" wave.

