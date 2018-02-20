Montgomery Regional Airport to announce new airline, destination Wednesday

The airport will announce a new carrier and destination at 1 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A new airline is coming to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The airport will announce a new carrier and destination at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to airport Acting Executive Director Bob Hendrix.

No other details have been released. We plan to live stream the announcement on the WSFA 12 News app and WSFA.com Wednesday.

Last year, the airport announced American Airlines would offer a new, nonstop flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. starting this summer.

American Airlines is also offering a third daily flight between Montgomery and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport starting in April.

