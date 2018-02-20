Montgomery Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando

Via Airline will offer flights from Montgomery Regional Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport. (Source: Pixabay)

A new airline and destination coming to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

Via Airline will offer nonstop flights from Montgomery Regional Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport. This service will start May 14.

Flights will be offered to Orlando every Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. The aircraft will arrive in Montgomery from Orlando at 3:48 p.m., then turn around and head back to Orlando at 4:20 p.m. The flight will land in Orlando 6:28 p.m.

The flights will hold fifty passengers.

The Mobile Regional Airport also announced Via Air will offer non-stop flights between Orlando-Sanford and Mobile, beginning in May starting at $99 each way.

Last year, the Montgomery airport announced American Airlines would offer a new, nonstop flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. starting this summer.

American Airlines is also offering a third daily flight between Montgomery and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport starting in April.

