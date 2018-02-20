Montgomery Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando

Flights will be offered to Orlando every Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Flights will be offered to Orlando every Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Via Airline will offer flights from Montgomery Regional Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport. (Source: Pixabay) Via Airline will offer flights from Montgomery Regional Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport. (Source: Pixabay)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A new airline and destination coming to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

Via Airline will offer nonstop flights from Montgomery Regional Airport to Orlando Sanford International AirportThis service will start May 14. 

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live

Flights will be offered to Orlando every Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. The aircraft will arrive in Montgomery from Orlando at 3:48 p.m., then turn around and head back to Orlando at 4:20 p.m. The flight will land in Orlando 6:28 p.m.

The flights will hold fifty passengers. 

The Mobile Regional Airport also announced Via Air will offer non-stop flights between Orlando-Sanford and Mobile, beginning in May starting at $99 each way. 

Last year, the Montgomery airport announced American Airlines would offer a new, nonstop flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. starting this summer.

American Airlines is also offering a third daily flight between Montgomery and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport starting in April.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Remembering Billy Graham's trips through Alabama

    Remembering Billy Graham's trips through Alabama

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-02-21 19:37:28 GMT
    Billy Graham delivers an Easter message of peace and good will in Birmingham March 29, 1964 to the largest integrated ever assembled in Alabama. An estimated 35,000 persons poured into Legion Field for the Crusade for Christ. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)Billy Graham delivers an Easter message of peace and good will in Birmingham March 29, 1964 to the largest integrated ever assembled in Alabama. An estimated 35,000 persons poured into Legion Field for the Crusade for Christ. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

    Graham preached the gospel to millions over seven decades. Wherever he went, he drew large crowds, and his trips to Alabama during the racially fraught times of the 1960s were no exception.

    More >>

    Graham preached the gospel to millions over seven decades. Wherever he went, he drew large crowds, and his trips to Alabama during the racially fraught times of the 1960s were no exception.

    More >>

  • Montgomery Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando

    Montgomery Regional Airport to offer nonstop flights to Orlando

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-21 19:28:00 GMT
    Flights will be offered to Orlando every Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Flights will be offered to Orlando every Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    A new airline is coming to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

    More >>

    A new airline is coming to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

    More >>

  • Shooting survivors issue call for action at Florida Capitol

    Shooting survivors issue call for action at Florida Capitol

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-21 19:16:09 GMT

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

    More >>

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly